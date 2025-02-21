Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 21,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 61,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Further Reading

