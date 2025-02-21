Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ball Stock Up 2.9 %

BALL opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.