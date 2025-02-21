Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Banner by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banner by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Banner by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Banner Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.