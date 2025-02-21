Basel Medical (BMGL) Announces February 25th IPO

Basel Medical (BMGL) is planning to raise $10 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,200,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Basel Medical generated $7.4 million in revenue and $1.5 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $83.1 million.

Cathay Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Basel Medical provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) With over 20 years of medical services experience, Basel Medicalâ€™s journey began with a simple commitment â€“ to restore healthy and active lifestyles, one at a time. Today, that commitment has transformed into a vision for innovation, growth and far-reaching impact. We rely on an experienced group of medical practitioners to provide a wide spectrum of general and subspecialized orthopedic, trauma, sports medicine and neurosurgical services such as knee/hip replacements, sports medicine/surgery, spine surgery, foot/ankle surgery, minimally invasive orthopedic procedures and other complex neurosurgical procedures. We operate our two clinics at Gleneagles Medical Centre in Singapore and currently have five medical practitioners practicing with Basel Medical (together with its subsidiaries, the â€śGroupâ€ť), comprising four orthopedic specialists and one neurosurgery specialist. The services provided by our clinics include, but are not limited to, consultation, medical diagnosis and medical or surgical treatments for orthopedic, trauma, sports medicine and neurological conditions and our clinics are equipped with the facilities needed to perform a variety of procedures on site and minor surgical services, while more complex surgical procedures are performed at operating theaters of other hospitals with such facilities. Our Group has a patient-oriented philosophy of providing personalized, quality and integrated medical care. We aim to be a one-stop integrated healthcare provider for all musculoskeletal-related medical care, including post-surgery rehabilitation services such as physiotherapy as well as other ancillary services such as pain management. Within the next 12 to 18 months, we intend to actively seek acquisition and collaboration partners in Singapore and Malaysia. Our acquisition and collaboration targets include general practitioner (GP) clinics and specialist clinics that complement our orthopedic services, particularly those focused on the musculoskeletal system, aging treatments, physiotherapy and occupational therapists. Our goal is to become an internationally known medical services provider in the Southeast Asian market, with a presence in at least four Southeast Asia countries (potentially covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand) within the next three years. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not identified such targets. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Basel Medical Group is offering 2.21 million shares (2,205,000 shares) at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $9.92 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated Feb. 13, 2025.) “.

Basel Medical was founded in 2001 and has 36 employees. The company is located at 6 Napier Road, Unit #02-10/11 Gleneagles Medical Centre Singapore 258499 Telephone: +65 6291 9188 and can be reached via phone at +65 6291 9188 or on the web at http://www.baselmedical.com/.

