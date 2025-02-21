Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,323,682.27. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 42.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 190.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.