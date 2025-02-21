Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 5,237 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.5% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after acquiring an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
