Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after buying an additional 3,225,460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,271.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,449,000 after buying an additional 965,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of CCI opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

