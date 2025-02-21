Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

