Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

