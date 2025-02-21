Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $16,617,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 254,825 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

