BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $106,989,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at $769,732,587.50. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock worth $122,612,036. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

