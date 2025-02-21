Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 927,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

