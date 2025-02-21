Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $270.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.07. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after buying an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after buying an additional 601,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

