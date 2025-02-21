Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 301,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 396,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock valued at $21,809,990 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

