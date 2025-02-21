Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

CCL stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

