Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

