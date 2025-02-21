Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Chord Energy worth $48,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

