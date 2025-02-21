Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 716,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,973,000 after acquiring an additional 115,499 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

