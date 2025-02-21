CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,400 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kellanova by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,076,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,301,337. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

