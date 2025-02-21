CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,208 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 277.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,443.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $493.40 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,284.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,146.42.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 65.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.