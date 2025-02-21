CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,529 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,228 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 884.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.52.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

