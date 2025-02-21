CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $3,886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 24,194.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.76 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

