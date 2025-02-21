CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 165.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19,988.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 106,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

