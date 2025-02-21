CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 51.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 59.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

