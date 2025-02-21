CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $206.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $159.58 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.28.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

