CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,076 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.3 %

TER opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

