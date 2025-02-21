CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,083 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.