CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $301.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

