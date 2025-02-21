CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,504 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Shares of STX opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

