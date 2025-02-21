CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 17,017 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Equinox Gold worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.