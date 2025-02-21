CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,735 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

