CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 356 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 135.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,435 shares of company stock worth $4,980,311. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

