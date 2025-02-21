CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 784 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.14 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

