CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average is $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

