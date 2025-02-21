CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,248.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,989.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8,778.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,073.38 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

