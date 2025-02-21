CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

