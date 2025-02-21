CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Ventas
In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ventas Stock Performance
NYSE:VTR opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
