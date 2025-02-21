CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

