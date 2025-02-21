CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,302.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,334.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

