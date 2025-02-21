CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.82 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

