CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.91 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $164.09 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

