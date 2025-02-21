CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

