CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in PTC by 767.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 586,443 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.34 and its 200 day moving average is $183.30. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $203.09.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,697. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

