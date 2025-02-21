CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $389.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $346.13 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

