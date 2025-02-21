CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.52 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

