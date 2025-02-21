CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.89 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after purchasing an additional 906,172 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,088,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 550,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

