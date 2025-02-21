CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.95 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of B2Gold worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in B2Gold by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BTG opened at $2.81 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.