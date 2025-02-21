CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.19 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

