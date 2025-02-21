CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

