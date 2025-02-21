CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,572 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

