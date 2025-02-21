CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 289 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,355,750. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $628.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $597.45 and a 200 day moving average of $596.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

